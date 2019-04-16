First Alert Forecast: clear and comfy Tuesday, strong storms possible Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Enjoy a comfortable warm-in-the-sun, cool-in-the-shade combo Tuesday with afternoon highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s and crisp humidity levels. Catch your forecast for the longer range below and, as you do, please note these highlights:
Toastier temperatures soon: 70s are likely to mix with or yield to 80s, especially but perhaps not exclusively on the mainland, for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Strong storms possible: A dynamic cold front will fashion a solid or broken line of gusty showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Plan to stay alert!
Trending drier and cooler for Easter: Rain odds will have lessened by Sunday. 6:33 a.m. sunrise temperatures ought to be in the 50s. 70s are likely by the afternoon.
