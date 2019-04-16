Enjoy a day of golf fore our furry friends

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Pender Humane Society will host the 7th annual FORE Our Furry Friends golf tournament May 18, 2019. The tournament takes place at Olde Point Country Club, Hampstead. NC.
The Pender Humane Society is a non-profit organization and no kill shelter. They take in dogs and cats from Pender and surrounding counties to find them furever homes and cut down on the numbers of animals euthanized.
On top of normal care like food and shelter for the animals, PHS also tests them, has them altered, vaccinated, and treated for heartworms or other diseases.
PHS is always looking for volunteers for the shelter and various events. They could use some help for the golf tournament.
Call PHS at (910) 259-79022 for more information on the shelter.
Click here to sign up for the golf tournament or to sponsor a tee or hole.
