Wilmington counselor running Boston marathon with pacemaker

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Peyton Chitty will be among 30,000 runners competing in the Boston Marathon Monday.
This has been a long time goal of Chitty’s since learning he has a congenital heart defect.
Chitty and members of the Without Limits team spent the weekend training with short 3-5 mile runs. “Since I’ve been here I’ve done a 5 mile easy run with some strides at the end and a 3 mile shakeout run," said Chitty.
Chitty and teammates also had a chance to run the last section of the course. “We started at the finish line and ran out the last mile or so of the course. The whole city is shutting down for this. It’s pretty cool.”
The first runners will start at 9:02 a.m. and the final batch will leave at 11:15 a.m.
Meteorologist Colin Hackman and Wilmington Firefighter Patrick Farwell are also running in the race.
