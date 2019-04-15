UNCW Women’s Golf Claims 5th CAA Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On Sunday Tiger Woods showed experience can be a huge factor when it comes to winning major golf championships. UNCW’s Phu Khine is proof it’s not always needed.
Behind the freshman’s medalist performance, the UNCW Women’s Golf team claimed the CAA Championship at St. James Plantation for a fifth time. The Seahawks will find out on April 24 where they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament.
Led by Khine, UNCW finished the tournament 17 strokes clear of second place Delaware. Defending champion Charleston finished third in the eight-team field.
Khine started the final round fourth, an even-par 72 was good enough for the individual title, it’s the third-straight year a player from UNCW has won the individual championship. Khine was also named the CAA Championship Most Outstanding Player.
The team title for UNCW was the programs first since 2012.
