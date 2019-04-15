UNCW drone research group collaborates with local NC community

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A UNCW Geography Department’s research group is currently seeking out contracts with local NC companies and businesses. The UNCW Drone and Spatial Services group has been working with drones and other technology to map out land and spatial territory as a way to answer questions regarding terrain. For example, researchers can take photos from drones and create topographical 3D models of farm land to retrieve information about crop health and soil quality.
The group was spearheaded by Associate Professor of the UNCW Department of Earth and Ocean Sciences, Narcisa Pricope. She explains that the group began as a mission to get researchers and students more engaged with the community through conducting research that will benefit private organizations and the government. The project is rooted in a self-sustainable model with all proceeds geared toward funding new equipment, internships, and overhead for the project.
Britton Baxley, a grad student and research technician for the Drone and Spatial Services group is passionate about the project’s core drive toward bridging the university with the local community. He explains that “the group is really an effort to take the knowledge and expertise and funds and the technology that comes with working with a really big university and be able to transition that out into the community.”
The project’s pursuit to collaborate with local businesses and organizations has begun to extend past the Wilmington area. The group is currently undergoing a contract with the French Broad River Keeper in Asheville, NC which acts as a chief protector of the French Broad River watershed. According to Professor Pricope, the group plans to “utilize thermal drones to identify discharge from polluters.”
Britton Baxley is excited about what the future holds for the group and points out that that the potential for the project is massive. He notes that “in terms of us and drones, the limit has not been found, honestly. People are still finding more and more applications, they are still fine tuning the technology, coming up with newer and better sensors, and that just keeps opening up the opportunities for research.”
