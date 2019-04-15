UNCW brings cultures together

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW students and faculty held an event Sunday to showcase the connections the community has with Africa.
The event showcased the culture of Africa by including food, dancers and a special guest speaker.
Students said it’s important to learn about other cultures and their own.
“It is who we are. So, once we lose our culture, we lose ourselves," Yayra Abjrah, from Togo, said.
“That is one thing I’ve always had in my mind. As an 11-year-old traveling to America, I could never lose who I am,” she said.
The faculty and students pointed out their ties to the continent, such as their study abroad opportunities, as well as organizations they work with.
