Pleasure Island Seafood, Blues and Jazz festival back after Hurricane Florence

KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence may have pushed the Pleasure Island Seafood, Blues and Jazz festival back, but it didn’t cancel it.
It was the event’s twenty-fifth year. Originally, the event got postponed in October do to damage from Hurricane Florence.
Local music artists and vendors came out for the weekend-long event.
The festival is typically held once a year. The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce said it is not sure yet if there will be one in the fall, when the event usually takes place. Locals, on the other hand, would love to see it twice in one year.
“I wish we could have another one in the fall. I’d love to see a fall and spring festival," resident Joe Smith said.
“That would bring so much business to the area," he said.
There were 14 bands total at the festival.
