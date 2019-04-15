Pender County Schools releases statement on students killed in weekend crash

Described by the staff at Penderlea School as a loving, joyful student, Calvin Ennis Jr. displayed a passion for uplifting others. Each day, teachers say he began by kneeling next to his desk and saying a prayer. Throughout the day, he would hug his fellow students and the school’s staff, telling them he loved them. His knack for singing and dancing, his eagerness to learn and his beaming smile will be sorely missed by all.