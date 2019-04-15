Pender County Schools releases statement on students killed in weekend crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Pender County Schools issued a statement Monday after two students were killed in a car crash in New Hanover County on Saturday.
In the statement, school officials remembered Pender High School junior Brittany Holyfield as a motivated student leader involved in the JROTC program and Calvin Ennis Jr. as a joyful, loving second grader at Penderlea School who knelt beside his desk every day to say a prayer.
Grief counselors will be available at both schools after students return from spring break to help their peers through the loss.
NC Highway Patrol says the siblings died after the car they were riding in flipped and came to a rest in a drain culvert Saturday afternoon on I-140.
You can read the full message below from Pender County Schools:
"It is with profound sadness that Pender County Schools confirms the loss of two students from our district. Over the weekend, the lives of Pender High School junior Brittany Holyfield and Penderlea School second-grader Calvin Ennis Jr. were tragically cut short. Our heartfelt condolences are with their family and friends as they mourn during this time.
A quiet but determined leader, Brittany Holyfield ascended the ranks of Pender High's JROTC program quickly during her three years at the school, becoming a platoon leader with the Alpha Company. She helped oversee numerous charitable events, including blood drives and recycling days. Teachers labeled her as a motivated student who put the betterment of others ahead of herself. Her poised demeanor and leadership set an example for all.
Described by the staff at Penderlea School as a loving, joyful student, Calvin Ennis Jr. displayed a passion for uplifting others. Each day, teachers say he began by kneeling next to his desk and saying a prayer. Throughout the day, he would hug his fellow students and the school’s staff, telling them he loved them. His knack for singing and dancing, his eagerness to learn and his beaming smile will be sorely missed by all.
When class resumes following spring break, grief counselors will be available at both schools to talk with [students] during the healing process.
Pender County Schools remains dedicated to providing the resources our students and staff need during this time of sorrow."
