NHC board exploring options for Project Grace; community forum scheduled in May

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - At its meeting Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a motion to explore alternative options for Project Grace, a county-owned block in downtown Wilmington.
The board also agreed to begin discussions with the Zimmer Development team about details of their development proposal.
The three-acre block is bordered by Grace, Third, Chestnut and Second streets, and it could become a modern library, hotel, retail shops, and a new home for the Cape Fear Museum.
New Hanover County’s main public library, a parking deck and several surface parking lots are in the space now.
In addition to the board's discussion, a community forum about Project Grace is scheduled for May 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College's Union Station to provide more exploratory and general financial information. Community members can ask questions and speak at this meeting.
