Man wanted in Whiteville shooting arrested
Claudis Faulk was wanted in connection to the shooting of two men shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2018, at the Timesaver Convenience Store. (Source: Gray Television)
By Jim Gentry | April 15, 2019 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 1:47 PM

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A man wanted in a shooting in Whiteville last December has been arrested.

According to Major Alan May with the Whiteville Police Department, patrol officers spotted Claudis Faulk on Saturday. After a short foot chase, Faulk was taken into custody when he was found hiding in a shed.

Faulk was wanted in connection to the shooting of two men shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2018, at the Timesaver Convenience Store located at 270 Washington St. off JK Powell Blvd.

May said Faulk was identified as the shooter after a lengthy investigation. A warrant was obtained charging Faulk with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Faulk is being held under a $150,000 bond.

