Man wanted in Whiteville shooting arrested

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A man wanted in a shooting in Whiteville last December has been arrested.
According to Major Alan May with the Whiteville Police Department, patrol officers spotted Claudis Faulk on Saturday. After a short foot chase, Faulk was taken into custody when he was found hiding in a shed.
Faulk was wanted in connection to the shooting of two men shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2018, at the Timesaver Convenience Store located at 270 Washington St. off JK Powell Blvd.
May said Faulk was identified as the shooter after a lengthy investigation. A warrant was obtained charging Faulk with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Faulk is being held under a $150,000 bond.
