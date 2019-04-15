Groups partner to raise money for Special Olympics

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office along with the restaurant Trolly Stop partnered to raise money for the Special Olympics of North Carolina Sunday.
Owners of the restaurant said they want to make sure there is an emphasis on giving back in the community.
“I think once the giving back gets in your blood, its something that makes you feel good,” owner Katherine Walsh said.
“You just continue to do it and wish that other people would too," she said.
Deputies were making kid-friendly ID’s, and fingerprinting children at the event.
More than $500 will be donated from the day’s proceeds.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.