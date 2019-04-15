First Alert Forecast: clearing and cooling to start the week, next storm on the distant horizon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Monday afternnon to you! In the First Alert Forecast Center, we were busy monitoring a showery and stormy Sunday night... and we hope you weathered the system well! Another storm system is on the distant horizon. It carries medium to high odds for gusty showers and storms Friday into possibly early Saturday but, as things appear now, it ought to be gone by Easter Sunday. We will continue to monitor that, of course... but in the meantime, please plan to enjoy a spell of clearer and cooler weather to start this work week!
Monday forecast details: sunny or partly sunny, west winds mainly 10 to 20 mph and gusty, highs mainly in the lower 70s.
Monday night forecast details: mostly clear, northwest winds mainly 5 to 15 mph and gusty, lows mainly in the middle 40s.
Tuesday forecast details: sunny or mostly sunny, north winds of mainly 5 to 10 mph, highs near 70 or on the lower 70s.
Extended forecast: Expect plenty of sun and very warm highs in the low 80s. The next potent spring storm and cold front arrives late Friday with a round of strong thunderstorms likely. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s for the weekend. There could be a few leftover showers early Saturday.
