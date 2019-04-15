First Alert Forecast: clearing and cooling to start the week, next storm on the distant horizon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Monday afternnon to you! In the First Alert Forecast Center, we were busy monitoring a showery and stormy Sunday night... and we hope you weathered the system well! Another storm system is on the distant horizon. It carries medium to high odds for gusty showers and storms Friday into possibly early Saturday but, as things appear now, it ought to be gone by Easter Sunday. We will continue to monitor that, of course... but in the meantime, please plan to enjoy a spell of clearer and cooler weather to start this work week!