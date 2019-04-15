Fire in Elizabethtown destroys home, kills family pet

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A family pet died in a fire that destroyed a house in Elizabethtown on Monday afternoon.
According to Bladen County Fire Marshall Kenneth Clark, the house at 305 Woodland Drive was destroyed. The family was not home and nobody was injured but the family's dog was killed.
Clark said around 4:30 p.m. the fire was out. It took crews from the Elizabethtown Fire Department and six other stations about an hour to extinguish the fire because of gusty winds.
The cause of the fire is unknown but an investigation is ongoing.
