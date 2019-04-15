FEMA approves $17.5 million reimbursement to Wilmington for debris removal

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - FEMA will reimburse the City of Wilmington more than $17.5 million for debris removal in the wake of Hurricane Florence, the agency announced Monday.
According to a FEMA release, the approved reimbursement covers work completed between Sept. 20, 2018, and Feb. 22, 2019.
“FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state of North Carolina,” the release states. “FEMA’s share for this project was about $13.1 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.”
