Embattled attorney R.C. Soles accused of mishandling entrusted funds

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - A superior court judge has granted the North Carolina State Bar’s request for a preliminary injunction against embattled attorney R.C. Soles, after allegations that he has mishandled entrusted funds.
The court order reveals little information about Soles’ alleged wrongdoing. The document, made public on Monday, only says the State Bar “has received information indicating” the former state senator had mishandled entrusted funds.
“A need for prompt action exists to ensure that further entrusted funds are not mishandled in the future,” the filing states.
The order bars Soles from, among other things, handling any entrusted funds on behalf of clients or serving as an attorney-in-fact, escrow agent, settlement agent, trustee, executor, personal representative or in any other fiduciary capacity until further notice.
Soles, who is based in Tabor City, also is required to produce various client files needed for the State Bar’s planned audit.
The 84-year-old attorney has been the subject of numerous controversies through the years.
Around 2009, Soles was accused of sexually abusing young men he took under his wing. Though the allegations have periodically resurfaced in news articles and on social media since then, Soles continues to deny any sexual misconduct.
That same year, Soles was charged with shooting a 22-year-old former client in the leg who was reportedly trying to kick in a door at the senator’s home. Soles, who at the time was the longest-serving legislator in the state, announced he would not seek re-election in 2010 soon after. He ultimately pleaded guilty in February 2010 to misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
