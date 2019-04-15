Egg hunts and Easter events across the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Carolina Coast has tons of great Easter events! Whether you’re looking for kids activities, bar crawls or events for your pet, we have you covered!
Bill’s Front Porch Easter Keg Hunt. The hunt is on! Starting April 15 through Good Friday, anyone over 21 years old who locates one of the hidden barrel kegs in Wilmington will receive a voucher for a free keg of your choice from Bill’s Front Porch.
Halyburton Park Egg Hunt hosted by New Hanover County Rabbit Rescue Join the nonprofit Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an egg hunt and educational event.
Leland’s Adult Only Easter Egg Hunt The event features a flashlight- lit egg hunt, live music and food trucks. It will be held at the Leland Municipal Park at 7 p.m. Pre- registration is requested online.
Southport Spring Fest Running from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, the festival features music, handmade arts and crafts, children’s activities, food vendors and azaleas and other plants for sale.
Winter Park Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will be at Hugh MacRae Park 10 a.m.
Children’s Museum of Wilmington Easter Egg Hunt. This hunt for kids will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. At each egg hunt, there will be one golden egg- the lucky winner will receive a Museum Birthday party valued at $250! The event also features slime making and arts and crafts.
Holden Beach Family Easter Egg Hunt. Here’s another night time hunt fit for the whole family! Its at Bridgeview Park at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your flashlight!
Southport Doggie Easter Egg Hunt. Bring your pooch to a dog Easter Egg Hunt at Smith Park! Dogs will be divided by size and search for treat-filled eggs. All dogs must be up to date on vaccines.
Surf City Easter Egg Roll. This hunt features six hunts for different age groups. It begins at 10 am at the Surf City Community Center Athletic Fields.
Wilmington Moose Lodge Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Lodge #343 kicks off the bash at 9 a.m. with breakfast with the Easter Bunny then an egg hunt. Folks from EZ child ID will also be there to make child IDs with new photos for easy identification for emergencies.
Egg Hunt Bar Crawl in Downtown Wilmington Register online or at the Pour House Bar. Participating bars include Barbary Coast, Husk, Calico Room, Bar Local, Growlers, Hell’s Kitchen, Varnish, Duck and Dive, Rooftop Bar and Anne Bonny’s.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Edward Teach Brewing More adult fun! Show up Saturday at 2 p.m. to win beer and merchandise from Edward Teach Brewing.
Beach Community Church Easter Egg Hunt in Carolina Beach Its held noon to 4 p.m. at Beach Community Church and features egg hunts, games, bounce houses, a cakewalk, raffles and the Easter Bunny himself.
Discovery Lab Easter Egg Drop Challenge at the Cape Fear Museum. Challenge your engineering skills and see if your Easter Egg can survive a one story drop!
Leland Easter Egg Hunt at North Brunswick High. The holiday event kicks off at 10 a.m. and features hunts for six age groups. Bring your basket and prepare for a visit from the Easter Bunny after the hunts are completed!
Sunset Beach’s Easter at the Old Bridge Hop on over to the Old Bridge at 1 p.m. to meet the Easter Bunny, and try your hand at several games and activities.
Oak Island Annual Egg Hunt Catch the hunts at 10 a.m. at Bill Smith Park. Kids will be grouped into three age groups.
Whiteville Easter Egg Hunt. This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Organizers will hold an egg hunt and other activities, too!
