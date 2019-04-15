Deadline to file tax returns is Monday at midnight

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The deadline to file 2018 tax returns is looming, and for those who waited until the last minute, midnight is the cutoff time.
Log on to IRS.gov to file for free until midnight, which is also the deadline to request an extension on your tax return. Search extension in the upper right hand corner of the IRS’s website.
According to accountant Anthony Nobilio, the president of Noble Accounting Group, you also have to request an extension on the North Carolina Department of Revenue’s website if you’re filing in North Carolina. Nobilio said a common mistake is confusing tax return filings with paying your taxes.
Both deadlines are Monday at midnight.
“Filing an extension of your tax return filing is not an extension to pay," Nobilio said. “You must pay your taxes no later than April 15. Otherwise, there will be a nonpayment penalty that they will hit you up for, and it’s not going to be fun.”
The new deadlines for those who get extensions are Sept. 15 for business returns, and Oct. 15 for individual tax returns and small businesses that file Schedule C.
Those who don’t file tax returns or file for an extension by midnight Monday will also get hit with a penalty.
