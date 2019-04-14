UNCW women’s golf hold seven stroke lead after 2nd round of CAA tournament

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT)– Junior Thao My Nguyen moved into first place as UNCW remained as the leader at the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Golf Championship following the second round at The Reserve Course at St. James Plantation on Saturday afternoon.
The Seahawks, are aiming for their fifth CAA crown, hold a seven-stroke lead over Delaware.
Nguyen, who was tied for first place following Friday’s opening round, took over sole possession of the top spot on Saturday after firing a 3-over par 75.
Freshman Phu Khine is tied for fourth place at 7-over par following a 75 in the second round.
CAA Women’s Golf Championship Second Round Team Results
1. UNCW 309-306=615 (+39)
2. Delaware 315-307=622 (+46)
T-3. Col. of Charleston 314-312=626 (+50)
T-3. Towson 316-310=626 (+50)
5. James Madison 320-318=638 (+62)
6. Elon 325-315=640 (+64)
7. William & Mary 329-317=646 (+70)
8. Hofstra 344-351=695 (+119)
UNCW Second Round Results
1. Thao My Nguyen 73-75=148 (+4)
T-4. Phu Khine 76-75=151 (+7)
The Seahawks will tee off from the No. 1 tee beginning at 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning
