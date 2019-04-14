UNCW baseball knocks down Northeastern

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Kep Brown’s single in the bottom of the eighth scored the go-ahead run as UNCW clinched its Colonial Athletic Association series with Northeastern on Saturday with a 4-3 win at Brooks Field.
The Seahawks are now 5-3 in CAA play and 20-16 overall with a three-game winning streak.
Brown’s single extended his career-long hitting streak to 19 games and gave UNCW it’s fourth win of the season in its final at bat.
Cole Weiss had two hits for UNCW.
UNCW starter Zarion Sharpe tossed 5.2 innings of two-hit shutout baseball but was given a no decision.
The Seahawks and Huskies close out the series on Sunday with a noon start.
