Two killed in New Hanover County crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two passengers were killed in a crash in New Hanover County Saturday afternoon after the vehicle hydroplaned, according to officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
According to Sergeant Patrick M. Sanders with Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:51 p.m. on I-140 near mile marker 19. The car, driven by Martha Holyfield of Willard, North Carolina, was traveling westbound when it hydroplaned and ran off to the right side of the road.
Sanders said the vehicle then flipped and came to a rest on its roof in a drain culvert about four to five feet deep. The four-door passenger car was partially submerged in the culvert, Sanders said. Holyfield’s children, Brittany Holyfield, 16, and Calvin Ennis Jr., 7, were passengers in the car and died.
Martha Holyfield was admitted to New Hanover Regional Hospital Saturday. Sanders said she has non-life threatening injuries.
Sanders said alcohol nor drugs are factors in the crash. No other cars were involved in the accident.
