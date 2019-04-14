Northeastern downs UNCW baseball in extra innings

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Michael Geaslen’s RBI single in the top of the 12th inning proved to be the difference as Northeastern salvaged a game of the Colonial Athletic Association series with a 5-4 win over UNCW on Sunday at Brooks Field.
The Huskies improved to 17-18 overall and 7-5 in the conference. The Seahawks, who won the series, dropped to 20-17 and 5-4.
Geaslen was joined by Corey DiLoreto and Jeff Costello with two hits as the Huskies outhit the Seahawks, 12-9.
DiLoreto drove in two runs. Kep Brown and Chris Thorburn each had two hits for UNCW, which couldn’t overcome five errors.
Brown drove in two runs and extended his hitting streak to 20 games. David Stiehl
(2-4) earned the win, striking out two over two hitless innings. Jason Hudak took the loss to fall to 0-1.
The Seahawks host nationally-ranked NC State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
