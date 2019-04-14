Jacen Murphy holds free youth football camp in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Former New Hanover Wildcat Jacen Murphy came back to Wilmington to host a free youth football camp Saturday afternoon.
The North Carolina Central alumnus was at New Hanover’s practice facility, teaching kids the skills they need to prep for the next level.
Murphy led NC Central to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta against Grambling State in 20-17.
He says the motivation behind this camp is to give kids advice they’ll cherish forever.
“The kids they make it easy just seeing the love they have for the game, you know when I was nine ten years old, I would have love for somebody to have a free camp like this. That’s just kind of what I wanted it to be, just something annual that the kids can continuously look forward to every year, you know. That’s the biggest thing building the comradely within the community.” Murphy said
Another Wildcat Alumnus and former ECU Pirate Trevon Brown spent time on the field sharing his advice with the young athletes as well.
