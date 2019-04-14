First Alert Forecast: Possible strong storms tonight, sunshine tomorrow

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! It’s been a windy and muggy day ahead of of a cold front. That cold front will be passing overnight tonight and push offshore early Monday morning. This system will bring with it the chance for strong to severe storms overnight.
The National Weather Service has all areas of southeastern North Carolina under a slight risk of severe weather. Overnight we could be seeing some heavy showers, gusty winds and the potential for damaging winds in some of these isolated storms. The time frame of these storms will be starting around 7pm this evening and last until 5 am Monday morning. Odds for these showers and storms are 80%.
Make sure to have your push alerts turned on.
After the cold front pushes through, high pressure will build into the Cape Fear region kicking out the chance for rain through midweek. Despite the sunshine, cooler temperatures will follow to start the week. High temperatures will bounce back into the upper 70s by the end of the week.
Here’s a look at your 7 Day Planning Forecast:
