First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled Sunday with storms possible

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday, friends! Thanks for checking in on your First Alert forecast. No doubt a foggy start for some, but ahead of a cold front, expect unsettled weather to keep shower and storm chances the headlining narrative. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. While this shouldn’t inspire you to cancel any weekend plans, it should remind you to have your WECT mobile weather app alerts turned on, and an umbrella close by.