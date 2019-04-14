First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled Sunday with storms possible

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday, friends! Thanks for checking in on your First Alert forecast. No doubt a foggy start for some, but ahead of a cold front, expect unsettled weather to keep shower and storm chances the headlining narrative. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. While this shouldn’t inspire you to cancel any weekend plans, it should remind you to have your WECT mobile weather app alerts turned on, and an umbrella close by.
- Sunday won’t be a washout... but be prepared for spotty showers and isolated storms, as another round of potentially severe weather is expected to brush through Sunday night into Monday morning. Odds for showers and isolated storms will jump up from 20% during the day to 80%. All areas of southeastern North Carolina carries a “Marginal” or “Slight” risk of severe weather Sunday night and Monday. Highs will venture to the low 80s amid southwesterly breezes.
- More gorgeous spring weather coming... sunshine, lower humidity, cooler overnight lows, and dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by an uptick in temperatures and rain chances late next week.
The forecast you see below reflects the 7-day forecast for the Wilmington Metro. View the forecast out to 10 days, along with the interactive radar and hour-by-hour forecast for your neck of the woods on your FREE WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.