Yard sales April 13

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
503 Market Street in Wilmington
Bellamy Mansion Museum neighborhood yard sale. All proceeds from this event will go to maintaining the gardens on the Bellamy site.
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
1706 Sea Ray Lane, Carolina Beach
Multi-family, various household goods and stuff
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Palm Grove Community Yard Sale (Ogden) Lido Drive and Palm Grove Drive. Market Street to Torchwood Blvd to Beacon Drive to Lido Drive or Market Street to Lendire Drive to Beacon Drive to Lido Drive
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
502 Seafarer Drive, Carolina Beach
Power tools, Hand tools, Camping gear, Automotive, Vintage woodworking tools, Vintage ceramic, Patio umbrellas and much more.
7 a.m. - ?
6228 Stonebridge Road, Wilmington
Household items, lamps, pictures, collectible dolls etc
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Carolina Sands Neighborhood Yard Sale. Between Dow Road. and S. Lake Park, South of Spartanburg Avenue. Over 35 homes participating.
7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
1845 Brierwood Road, Wilmington
Furniture, Home Decor & other household goods.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1110 Spring Branch Road. (Kings Grant Extension), Wilmington
Collectibles (Hummels, Danbury and Franklin Mint - Original Boxes and Paperwork, Men’s Clothes, Multiple Holiday Items for Inside and Outside, Furniture, home decor, linens, pictures, wall racks, yard tools, power tools, electrical items, outside patio chairs, Old hot Water heater for scrap (Free)
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
406 Bellflower Court, Wilmington
Christmas Decorations Ice Cream Maker Small HP Office Jet Dishes, Flatware, Vases, Decorative Serving Bowls Fish Tank, rocks, filter etc. Computer Desk Throw Pillows Games and Toys Monster High Dolls Bird PVC Pipe Jungle Gym Shelving And more…lots more….
8 a.m. - ?
4418 N College Road, Castle Hayne
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Lawn tractor, Push mower, exercise bike, patio set, rocking chairs, mics household item
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Cottages at Ocean Isle Beach - Neighborhood Yard Sale. Community Yard Sale - home goods, art, furniture, lamps, dishes, kitchen items, CD’s the list goes on. Come out for all the bargains.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Grayson Park Community, Leland Maco Road (Rte 87), 1 mile off Route 17
Furniture, Baby Equipment, Home Decor, Clothes, Toys. Homes on several roads selling items
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
23829 Bill Holden Road. Shallotte
Multi-family yard sale! Collectibles, electronics, kitchen & household items, home decor, outdoor light fixtures, and so much more.
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
44 Dream Avenue, Delco
Men and Women United for Youth and Families . Community Yard Sale
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3737 Shell Point Road, Shallotte
3 families - household items, exercise equipment, fishing items, cedar chests, paddle boat, electronics, kitchen items, tools, holiday items, furniture.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
424 N. Howe Street, Southport
Furniture, Antiques, Shabby Chic, Vintage, Arts and Crafts, Coastal
Pender County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
59 Second Street, Hampstead
4 families - Huge SALE. Don’t Miss this one! Examples of items: furniture, household, rugs, lawnmower, decor, antique, $1 clothing, shoes, curtains, kitchen, lamps, pictures, comforter sets, kids and so much more!
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cypress Lakes Subdivision, Hampstead - first sub on right off Washington Acres Road. Starts at end of Thomas Lane and continues throughout the subdivision.
Household Items, Furniture, Tools, Toys, Children’s and Adult Clothing
7:30 a.m. - ?
107 Patton Lane, Hampstead
3-Family sale: Carpentry/plumbing tools, ladders, cold frame, antique chest, garden tools, musical, car stereo, croquet, fencing, dishes
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
371 Hickory Point Road, Hampstead
Household items, Crutches, toys, trunks
Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now. Or email yardsales@wect.com. These options will not work if your yard sale is today!
If your yard sale is today and not on the list click here to add it to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.