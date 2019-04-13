Teams nationwide paddle to raise money for cancer patients and families

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Staying afloat for 24 hours is the goal of paddlers Saturday, all to raise money for families affected by cancer.
They started their 24-hour paddle around parts of Wrightsville Beach at eight a.m. Saturday. The group of 11 are part of 40 teams nationwide participating in the event Saturday into Sunday part of the nonprofit Monster and Sea. They paddle in pairs for two hours at a time. The event is called 24/Go Because You Can.
Each group finds a family in their community who is struggling with cancer. The Wrightsville Beach group is helping Nancy Preston’s nephew, Own, who is seven and has a rare form of brain cancer. He’s on chemo and radiation. The money will go directly to his family.
As of 9:15 Saturday morning, the Wrightsville Beach group had raised $8,000.
