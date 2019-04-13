Surprise spuds: Mysterious mashed potatoes abound

JACKSON, MS (WLBT/NBC News) — A community in Jackson, Mississippi, is working to solve a mashed potato mystery.
Several residents of the Belhaven neighborhood have found bowls of mashed potatoes on their doorsteps, mailboxes and even cars in recent days.
Michaela Lin found a bowl on her mailbox, Lin quickly learned from her neighbor across the street that she wasn't the only one.
"Thankfully she told me that her friend on Facebook found a bowl in her car this morning, so then I thought 'Oh, this is happening a lot today?'"
That's when she realized the person behind the mashed potatoes might be someone they know.
