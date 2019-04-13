Lester Holt: Why an image from Hurricane Florence is still on his iPhone (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I have in the past been left with a sense of guilt that I drop into these places, I spent two, three, four, five days, and then I get back on the plane and go back to my life living in Manhattan and eating at nice restaurants,” he said. “The person who was running it reminded me that ‘yes, all true. But had you and other journalists from around the world not shined a light on that situation and the enormity of it, then we wouldn’t have seen the relief operations we did. I was reminded that was a product of journalists telling those stories of that suffering and the scale of the disaster. That really helped me reconcile what we do.”