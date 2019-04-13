Hundreds walk to raise awareness about ALS

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hundreds gathered today at Hugh MacRae Park Saturday to participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, weakens muscles and impacts physical functions.
The two-mile walk around the park was to raise awareness about the disease. Right now, there is no cure.
Dozens of groups were out to showed their support, with each person walking for his or her own cause.
The North Carolina chapter of the ALS Association has been holding this event for 19 years.
