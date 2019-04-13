Food Lion to offer pickup service at some stores in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties

Customers can visit the website, enter one of the participating zip codes, and select the closest participating store. Next, they may add items to a virtual cart. Once they are done filling their cart, customers can check out and pick a day and hour window they want to pick the groceries up in and proceed to check out. A trained Food Lion associate will then accept the order and prepare it at the store for the customer’s designated pick up timeframe. Upon arrival, To-Go shoppers may park in the designated parking area, where a dedicated Food Lion associate will deliver their order directly to their car.