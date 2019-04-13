Food Lion to offer pickup service at some stores in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties

NEW HANOVER/BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Food Lion Grocery stores will offer a pickup service starting Monday.
The service is called “Food Lion To-Go" and will be at the following stores starting April 15:
- 1401 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach
- 1775 Clippers Way SW, Sunset Beach
- 4891 Long Beach Road SE, Southport
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location Monday at 8:45 a.m. Each shopper’s first time using the pickup service is free.
The launch of this service enables Food Lion to deliver on it’s promise of an easy, fresh, and affordable grocery shopping experience.
“We are so excited to bring this option to more stores in the greater Wilmington, N.C. area,” said Jimmy Jones, director of operations for the Wilmington area at Food Lion in a press release. “This new service gives our area customers another way to make their shopping experience easier as we continue our longstanding heritage of low prices and affordability.”
How Food Lion To-Go Works
Customers can visit the website, enter one of the participating zip codes, and select the closest participating store. Next, they may add items to a virtual cart. Once they are done filling their cart, customers can check out and pick a day and hour window they want to pick the groceries up in and proceed to check out. A trained Food Lion associate will then accept the order and prepare it at the store for the customer’s designated pick up timeframe. Upon arrival, To-Go shoppers may park in the designated parking area, where a dedicated Food Lion associate will deliver their order directly to their car.
Food Lion To-Go is available seven days per week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
