First Alert Forecast: warm, humid and unsettled weekend

The chance for showers drops through the overnight hours into Sunday, but we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances through tomorrow afternoon are at a 30% chance. Tomorrow evening a cold front will begin to cross the Carolinas bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service has far inland communities in a slight risk for seeing severe weather, and a marginal risk for the rest of the area. So make sure to have your WECT First Alert Weather App handy to track the potential for gusty showers and isolated storms!