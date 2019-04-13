First Alert Forecast: warm, humid and unsettled weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your day so far despite the soggy weather!
The chance for showers drops through the overnight hours into Sunday, but we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances through tomorrow afternoon are at a 30% chance. Tomorrow evening a cold front will begin to cross the Carolinas bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service has far inland communities in a slight risk for seeing severe weather, and a marginal risk for the rest of the area. So make sure to have your WECT First Alert Weather App handy to track the potential for gusty showers and isolated storms!
Once the front passes high pressure will begin to move in behind it kicking out the clouds and creating beautiful, mostly sunny skies through much of the week ahead! A slight cool down on Tuesday with temperatures dropping down to around the 70 degree mark but then were jumping right back up into the mid to upper 70s by midweek.
Here’s a look at your 7 day planning forecast:
