Video shows Chicago officers dragging, punching, using stun gun on high school student

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - School security footage shows a Chicago police officer grabbing a 16-year-old high school student and throwing her to the ground, punching her and using a stun gun on her.
The incident occurred at Chicago’s Marshall High School back in January.
Video shows a second officer joining him, both trying to keep the thrashing teenage girl contained on the ground.
The pair appear to drag Dnigma Howard down the stairs.
“In the video you can see they pull her by the leg down the stairs, the whole flight of stairs,” said Laurentio Howard.
Laurentio Howard was already at the school called to pick his daughter up, he said, after she was removed for refusing to put her phone away.
“I’m standing downstairs by the front door and she said ‘I’m going to get her to come downstairs. She’s going home right now,'” Laurentio Howard said.
Next thing he knew something was wrong.
“I couldn’t believe I seen two sworn police officers of Chicago abusing my daughter like this, and I’m standing right there watching them do this and can’t do anything about it,” Howard said.
Surveillance video then shows the girl combating both officers.
“I thought maybe they were going to try to choke her out or she would lose consciousness or something like that,” her father said. “They had their foot on her chest. She has asthma, she’s telling me she can’t breathe. She’s turning red, I see a vein sticking out her head.”
Officers Tased Dnigma Howard three times.
“Thank God for that video,” said the family’s attorney. “When this instance first happened, the state attorney charged a 16-year-old unarmed girl with two felonies for aggravated assault against a peace officer.”
Those charges have since been dropped and the officers no longer work at the school.
Copyright 2019 WLS via CNN. All rights reserved.