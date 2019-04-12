Unique art show held this weekend at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW’s art department has found a creative way of making large scale pieces of art and giving back to the community.
At Saturday’s Printfest, local artists will be using a two- ton construction paving roller to make huge pieces of art in the parking lot of the Cultural Arts Building. Artists carve their designs into four foot by six foot slabs of wood, ink it and print it on cloth in front of the crowd.
Another unique feature of the event is the theme of all of the artwork is centered around work being done by Wilmington area nonprofits.
Each block will be printed three times. The finished products will be available for purchase and a portion of the sales are directed to nonprofit Plastic Ocean Project.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the core of Randall and Reynolds Drive and is free and open to the public.
