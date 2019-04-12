UNCW women’s golf ready to bring home championship

ST. JAMES PLANTATION, NC (WECT) - With only one senior, the UNCW women’s golf team hopes what it lacks in experience will be made up in talent as the Seahawks try to bring home a league title.
The Colonial Athletic Association championship is scheduled for April 12-14 at St. James Plantation’s Reserve Club.
“We have a young team,” said junior My Nguyen. “Everyone has been working hard to prepare for this so we are very confident about our game right now.”
The weather forecast calls for windy conditions during the three-day event, something to which the Seahawks are accustomed.
“We practice in the wind every day and I think that will help us,” said UNCW senior Ellinoora Moisio. “We have learned to take two or three clubs more and land the ball where it needs to be landed. I think that will help us.”
“I just want us to be confident,” added coach Cindy Ho. “We have to score better on the par-5s. We have to stay away from big numbers on this golf course. That hurt us last year when the weather got bad but that was last year, and I hope we learned lessons from that.”
Ho hopes her team has learned how to rebound from struggles.
“If you hit a bad shot or have a bad break, you just have to let it go,” said Ho. “We have to have short-term memory if something doesn’t go our way.”
The Seahawks are looking to win the program’s fifth CAA championship and first since 2012.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.