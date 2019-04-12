UNCW women in first place after first round of CAA golf tournament

ST. JAMES PLANTATION, NC (WECT) - The UNCW women’s golf team is in first place after Friday’s first round of the Colonial Athletic Association golf tournament at The Reserve Club at St. James Plantation.
Junior Thao My Nguyen carded a 1-over 73 to lead the Seahawks.
UNCW (309) holds a five-stroke lead over defending CAA champion the College of Charleston.
The second round starts Saturday with split tee times beginning at 9:30 a.m.
CAA Women’s Golf Championship First Round Team Results
1. UNCW 309 (+21)
2. Col. of Charleston 314 (+26)
3. Delaware 315 (+27)
4. Towson 316 (+28)
5. James Madison 320 (+32)
6. Elon 325 (+37)
7. William & Mary 329 (+41)
8. Hofstra 344 (+56)
UNCW First Round Results
T-1. Thao My Nguyen 73 (+1)
T-5. Phu Khine 76 (+4)
T-8. Madison Isaacson 78 (+6)
T-19. Rachael Mast 82 (+10)
T-30. Ellinoora Moisio 85 (+13)
