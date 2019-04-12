Travel to Castle Hayne for a home considered a local best buy in real estate the week of April 7th

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
This week’s home is about surpassing expectations. Located in Castle Hayne, asking price $259,900 which works out to a bit over $89 / sq.ft.
“Frankly, when I see that price point, I expect to see a home that needs a lot of TLC” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “But you drive up to this property and the first pleasant surprise is the size of the lot."
Scan the house from the outside and you’d never guess it is almost 2900 sq.ft. Surely, with so much land and space, you have to be a little skeptical about what will greet you when you go inside.
Positives:
*I was’t expecting wood floors in the main living area;
*fashionable tile and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen;
*a spacious dining room capable of handling a crowd
*a humongous master bedroom with a 13 x 6 foot walk in closet with built-in organizers;
*a second bedroom with it’s own full bath and a walk-in closet;
*a large laundry room with extra storage;
* lots of extras such as a chandelier in the master bath, space-saving pocket doors; and a third full bath.
Outside, you'll find a detached one-car garage, room to park a RV, and if you love fresh eggs for breakfast - there's a chicken coop just waiting for your hens.
The downsides:
*With all this space, the home is advertised as having only two bedrooms - because (like many homes in this area) it is served by a private septic system and the system is permitted for only two bedrooms.
*We don’t know the exact age of the roof, but it’s obvious it’s been around for a while.
*Outback, you have a view of a wireless phone tower.
For more information about this property, located at 3912 Lynn Avenue, in Castle Hayne, click here.
