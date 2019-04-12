TRAFFIC ALERT: CFPUA work on Burnett Blvd., Third St. to last about a month

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Drivers may experience temporary lane closures on portions of Burnett Boulevard and Third Street starting Monday, April 15, as contractors with CFPUA conduct inspections and maintenance on sanitary sewer mains.
Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., approximately one block in each direction between Carolina Beach Road and Queen Street, indicated on this map.
The work is expected to continue until May 17.
During this period, contractors for CFPUA will do video inspections on and clean, repair and install lining as needed on the sewer mains.
CFPUA said the program helps to minimize issues within their sewer system.
