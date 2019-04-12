Tax tips for those filing last minute

(WECT) - If you can believe it, April 15 is near which means taxes are due.
The 2019 tax season has been over for over two months, but you or someone you may know may be waiting until the very last second.
Sherry Dunn, an H&R Block agent in Wilmington says the longer you wait, the more rushed you feel to get it done which can result in mistakes.
“We a tendencies to maybe forget things and a lot of times people forget ‘oh I worked this job for two weeks,’” says Dunn. “We get busy and a lot of times we do make mistakes when we rush.”
The most common mistakes made when filing taxes:
- Not reporting all of your income
- Leaving off a dependent
- Using the wrong filing status
- Not understanding tax laws
Dunn says to get organized before you begin filing.
“Find one place to put them [documents],” says Dunn. "Have everything you need because if not, the clock is ticking and if it’s not something that you can get emailed to you, or look up online, and have a paper copy mailed to you, that may not work real good with the April 15th deadline approaching.”
Make sure you look over everything before sending it in to avoid getting a letter from the IRS.
If you need more time to get your taxes done, you can file an extension, but that extension request must be filed no later than midnight on Monday, April 15.
With an extension, you still have to pay. You can make your best estimate of what you owe and pay it before the deadline for you will face interest costs and penalties.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.