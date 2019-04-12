Pender County students present mural to rescue officials for work during Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students at West Pender Middle School presented a unique thank you gift today to the Pender County Fire and EMS teams for their work during Hurricane Florence.
Though first responders thought the students were dropping by the station Friday for a field trip, the kids in the after school program took the outing as an opportunity to unveil an eight foot mural they painted to express their gratitude.
The piece of art was extra special for the student artists, many of who are still displaced by the storm.
The theme of the mural was “Pender Strong” and the mural was titled “Putting Our Lives Back Together Piece-by-Piece.” The images depicted in the puzzle pieces were inspired by things students saw during the hurricane and photos of rescues made by Pender County crews.
Students in the mural club are between 10 and 14 years old. School staff members that worked on the project say the participants actually shared personal stories with their peers and learned a lot about each other’s struggles as they painted.
The mural is slated to be displayed in front of the firehouse in Currie.
