North Carolina Music Hall of Fame honors musicians from across the state

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WECT) - NASCAR got its start in Florida, but today, the majority of the race teams have their headquarters in the Charlotte area.
And right in the middle of racing country sits a museum dedicated to the many musicians that were born in North Carolina, or have ties to the Tar Heel state.
When recording artist, music executive and race car driver Mike Curb decided to open his motorsports racing museum in Kannapolis, he made sure there was enough room in it for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
The hall of fame began in Thomasville in 1994, but Curb provided the financial support to move it to Kannapolis to have more room to honor musicians, composers and artists with ties to North Carolina and who have have made significant impacts in the music industry.
“The whole idea is that there is just so many legendary musicians, singers, songwriters, producers, executives, there are so many from North Carolina, and the original idea was why are we not honoring these on a statewide level,” said Veronica Cordle, executive director of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
When you walk in the front door, you are greeted with a wall of plaques, indicating all of the people who are honored in the hall of fame.
“The number one reaction we get is amazement, people just can’t believe there are so many nationally known artists that we have honored,” said Cordle.
The hall of fame inductees are from all regions throughout the state, and the museum is broken down into the many different genres of music that have come out of North Carolina.
“Along the front, we have our R&B and beach music section, then we have a country music section, a blue grass section, it kinda helps the visitor get a better idea of the different styles of music there are and who is involved in each type of music,” said Cordle.
The hall of fame also features a number of memorabilia artifacts on public display, provided by each of the inductees.
“All of the memorabilia pieces we have here in our museum are from the inductees, and every year, when we make the announcement as to whom we are inducting, we then ask them to give us pieces of memorabilia so show the public and whatever they give us, we put on display,” Cordle said.
And who is the most sought after entertainer by the visitors?
“l think the first one that is most recognizable that people see here is James Taylor, of course, Andy Griffith, Charlie Daniels and then for the younger crowd, we have a lot of students who come in, the younger generation automatically recognized Kellie Pickler, Anthony Hamilton. It just depends.” Cordle said.
The first class of inductees included Wilmington’s Charlie Daniels. Since that first ceremony, 101 other artists have been inducted in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and come this October, that number will grow by five more artists.
