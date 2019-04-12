Trooper will not be charged after fatally shooting Shallotte man during traffic stop

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - No charges will be filed against a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Shallotte man during a traffic stop in January.
State Attorney General Josh Stein said in a news release Friday afternoon that evidence showed Trooper Scott Collins “acted reasonably in the face of a deadly threat” when he shot and killed 28-year-old Brandon Lovell Webster during a Jan. 1 traffic stop near the Civietown Mini-Mart on Holden Beach Road.
A prior news release from the SHP said Collins discharged his gun at Webster as he accelerated towards Collins in an attempt to flee the scene.
Cell phone video of the incident released by Stein’s office shows Collins with his gun aimed at Webster ordering him to turn his truck off.
Collins is heard shouting “cut the car off" at Webster and turning to bystanders, asking them to call 911. Collins continued to order Webster to turn the truck off, warning that he would shoot him, before Webster’s truck lurched forward and Collins fired two shots. Webster then sped away and Collins went to his patrol car to give chase.
Webster later died from his injuries after arriving at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Stein said after a thorough review of the case, his criminal bureau chief concluded that charges against Collins were not warranted. Stein said he agreed with that decision.
“Any untimely death is always a tragedy, but the evidence does not support filing criminal charges in this case,” Stein said. “Based on the video, audio, and witness statements, we have determined that a reasonable officer in this situation would have reasonably believed that the truck, rapidly accelerating toward him, posed an imminent threat of deadly physical force. As a result, Trooper Collins’ use of force was not excessive under the circumstances."
