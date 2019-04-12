Live fire training in Leland to cause road closures and smoke advisory

LELAND, NC (WECT) - The Town of Leland Fire/Rescue Department will do a live fire training Saturday which will cause road closures.
Village Road between Leland School Road and Lanvale Road will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.
The fire training is happening at 1696 Village Road and those in the surrounding area are asked to close their windows and doors for the day to avoid any irritation cause by low-lying smoke.
For more information, please call 910-371-2727.
