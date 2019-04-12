Larry Legend talks anti-bullying with Brigade Boys and Girls Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A street ball legend, Larry Legend (a.ka. Lawrence Gadsden), spoke with the youth Thursday about how to prevent bullying.
This being just one of many lessons in a week-long campaign for the boys and girls club about anti-bullying.
Larry Legend, who grew up in New York, says he wants to make sure these children grow up and make better decisions than he did. He has traveled to multiple states all for his campaign, playing basketball and teaching the youth about life.
“Its really impactful because they get to see somebody like them, that was once in they shoes that gets to come out and help the community,” said Rashad Gattison, the program director for the club.
Legend also involves local police officers and SRO’s in his campaign to help students get used to seeing faces of law enforcement.
Larry Legend has made multiple appearances at the Community Boys and Girls Club but this was his first time with the Brigade Community Boys and Girls Club.
