Get fit for a great cause at New Hanover County’s Coastal Fitness Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A chance to get outside, break a sweat, and burn some calories, all for a good cause.
New Hanover County’s Parks and Gardens Department is hosting the second annual coastal fitness challenge, but don’t let the word challenge scare you away.
“It’s definitely open to all fitness levels," says Jeff Washington, Head Trainer at Burn Boot Camp Wilmington. "From experienced exercises to beginners, we can meet anyone in between. Everything is infinitely scalable.”
Washington along with several other fitness trainers from local gyms will teach a variety of classes including cardio, Pilates, and yoga at Ogden Park on Saturday morning. It’s a different setting than your usual gym.
“Somebody is challenging you and it’s not just one-on-one," says Laura Price, Support Trainer at Burn Boot Camp Wilmington. "So with this you’re with your friends, outside enjoying the weather, having a great time, motivating, and its fun and why not support a great cause at the same time.”
All the money raised in admissions goes right back into our local parks. They lost countless trees during Hurricane Florence, so the money raise will help replant them and make our parks a place you may find yourself exercising in more often.
“Our parks are these great green spaces that are a great spot for people to come enjoy a workout, run walk, do all sorts of activities," says - Michelle Fogle, the owner of Fleet Feet Wilmington which is a sponsor of Saturday’s event. "So the idea is not only for people to come and get a workout in, but to come experience our parks for what they are and what they have to offer.”
The Coastal Fitness Challenge is Saturday at Ogden Park starting at 9 a.m. It cost $15 per person for each workout session.
For more information, visit the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County’s website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.