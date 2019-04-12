Fun for the family: Statewide “star party” in Carolina Beach Friday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Looking for something free, fun and educational for the entire family?
The Cape Fear Museum, along with Carolina Beach State Park, will host the 4th annual North Carolina Statewide Star Party Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Don’t have a telescope? No worries. The Cape Fear Astronomy Society will provide them.
You’re encouraged to bring a flashlight and bug spray. It’s also a good idea to bring the umbrella and rain gear. The forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of isolated showers and storms. Temperatures look to stay in the lower 70s and upper 60s Friday evening.
The event will take place rain or shine. You are encouraged to park at the Marina, where you will be shuttled to the Visitor’s Center.
For more information, you can contact Carolina Beach State Park at (910) 458-8206.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.