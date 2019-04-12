First Alert Forecast: mild and showery heading into the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday, friends! After bright sunshine graced the Cape Fear Region the past few days, an approaching cold front will bring along a few clouds and passing showers on this Friday. Overall, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm heading into the weekend as the cold front travels across the Carolinas. The unsettled weather shouldn’t inspire you to cancel any weekend plans but a good tool to have will be your WECT mobile weather app...