First Alert Forecast: mild and showery heading into the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday, friends! After bright sunshine graced the Cape Fear Region the past few days, an approaching cold front will bring along a few clouds and passing showers on this Friday. Overall, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm heading into the weekend as the cold front travels across the Carolinas.
- Friday into the weekend.... will not be washouts but be prepared for spotty showers and isolated storms. Odds for precipitation both days: near 30%.
- Another wave of precipitation... is expected brush through Sunday night into Monday morning which odds for showers and isolated storms will jump up to 50-70% before gradually wrapping up into the afternoon.

- Drier weather will return heading into next week post front.
