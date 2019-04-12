First Alert Forecast: mild and showery heading into the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday, friends! After bright sunshine graced the Cape Fear Region the past few days, an approaching cold front will bring along a few clouds and passing showers on this Friday. Overall, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm heading into the weekend as the cold front travels across the Carolinas. The unsettled weather shouldn’t inspire you to cancel any weekend plans but a good tool to have will be your WECT mobile weather app...
- Friday into the weekend.... will not be washouts but be prepared for spotty showers and isolated storms. Odds for precipitation both days: 30%-40%.
- Another wave of precipitation... is expected brush through Sunday night into Monday morning which odds for showers and isolated storms will jump up to 50-70% before gradually wrapping up into the afternoon.
- More gorgeous spring weather with: sunshine, lower humidity, cooler overnight lows, and dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect an uptick in temperatures and rain chances late next week.
