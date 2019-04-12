Cape Fear Museum calls for FrogWatch volunteers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If you like being outside and enjoy the soothing ambiance of frog calls echoing into the night, the museum has a gig for you!
The Cape Fear Museum is looking for volunteers to join their chapter of FrogWatch USA. The museum will hold a training Saturday morning in honor of Citizen Science Day for people interested in learning how to monitor their own wetland site and help environmental researchers gather data.
Researchers say studying frogs is important because they are an “indicator species” that serve as a temperature gauge on the health of our wetlands. Many scientists say amphibians have also been important in medical research and some species are currently being studied for their anti-cancer and anti-HIV properties.
According to the museum, you don’t have to be a frog expert to get involved; you just have to be willing to learn!
In the training you’ll learn what animals are in the Cape Fear area and how to identify species by their calls. You’ll eventually be taught a standardized protocol to observe your own assigned wetland during the breeding season.
The museum recommends participants be at least 8 years of age. If under 16, participants must be accompanied by an adult. You can learn more about the free event Saturday and register here on their website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.