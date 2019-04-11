Whiteville High School’s Lincoln Ransom named WECT Athlete of the Week

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Whiteville High School’s Lincoln Ransom is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior drove in five runs last week and struck out 11 batters in 6.1 innings pitch in a win over East Columbus.
Ransom has helped lead the Wolfpack to a 10-1 start to the season.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.