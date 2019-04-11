UNCW baseball holds Campbell to one hit in victory

BUIES CREEK, NC (WECT) - Five UNCW pitchers combined to one-hit Campbell in the Seahawks 5-1 victory over the Camels on Wednesday.
Blake Deatherage (1-0) earned the victory after relieving starter Brody Lawson, who left the game in the fourth inning with an injury. Prior to leaving the game, Lawson did not allow a hit in 3.1 innings.
Blake Morgan, Breydan Gorham and Henry Ryan also came out of the bullpen for the Seahawks (18-16).
UNCW’s Kep Brown had three hits and Greg Jones added two. Brooks Baldwin drove in two runs.
The Seahawks return home Friday to open a three-game series against Northeastern. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
